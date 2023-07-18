“Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Khamenei opposes burning of holy books”

Mahdi Fazaeli noted that Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is opposed to such acts.

He also said the wicked act of burning the Quran is a conspiracy not just against Muslims but against all humanity.

Earlier, someone burned the holy books of Christianity and Judaism while standing beside a picture of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The one who did so claimed he burned the books in response to the burning of the Holy Quran by a man in Sweden.

Following the burning of Islam’s holy book, a Muslim man said he would burn the books of Christian and Jews in front of the Israeli embassy in Sweden but on the announced day, he declined to do so. He also threw a lighter he held in his hand to the ground, saying he never intended to burn holy books.

The man, who is in his 30s and had been issued a permit for the protest by Stockholm police, said such an action would be against the teachings of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.