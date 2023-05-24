Ayatollah Khamenei applauds Iranian parliament for adopting strategic nuclear act

He made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian lawmakers in Tehran on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei considered some of the bills that have been approved by the current parliament as strategic.

“The Strategic Action Plan to lift sanctions was a fundamental and important resolution that saved the country from a state of quandary with regards to the nuclear issue. We can even see the results of its implementation on a global scale,” he stressed.

Under the legislation, which was approved in December 2020, the Iranian administration is required to restrict the inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and accelerate the development of the country’s nuclear program beyond the limits set under the 2015 nuclear agreement. It was adopted in a bid to counter illegal sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and its Western allies.

Iran’s leader also stressed the need for the Iranian Parliament and administration to work in cooperation, push for synergy, complement each other, regard themselves as components of a single body, and avoid conflicts in their relations.

During the meeting, he honored the greatness and position of the Iranian Parliament and considered the legislative status of the Parliament to be much greater and more important than its supervisory position.

“Legislation is like building a railroad or more precisely, it is like building a road that determines the direction of movement of the other branches of government,” Ayatollah Khamenei continued.