Ayatollah Khamenei felicitates Iran wrestlers on world championship titles

By IFP Media Wire
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has extended a message of congratulation to Iran's U-20 and U-17 Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling teams for grabbing championship titles in the world competitions.

“Dear youth in national Greco-Roman wrestling team did make the Iranian nation happy by their victory,” the Leader said in his message on Monday.

Further, he thanked the other Iranian wrestling teams for the successes they achieved during the past two weeks.

Iran won four championship titles in the United World Wrestling U20 and U17 Greco-Roman and freestyle championships, held respectively in Jordan and Turkiye, in the past two weeks.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated Iran’s U20 Greco-Roman wrestling team on winning the world championship title in Amman, Jordan.

Iran won the games on Sunday while scoring 162 points. Iranian wrestlers grabbed three gold, two silver and one bronze medals from 10 weight categories of the tournament.

