Award-winning Iranian photo-journalist Ashouri-Nia dies at 42

Ashouri-Nia rose to fame not just at home but also abroad with his blog, Kosoof (Solar Eclipse), which he launched in 2004.

The photo blog won the Reporters Without Borders prize in the BOBs (Best of the Blogs) competition organized by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Ashouri-Nia’s photos have been published all over the world in publications and on websites such as the Washington Post.

On his record, he has photos of major political events in Iran and precious portraits of prominent cultural and arts figures.

Ashouri-Nia also held a number of photo exhibitions in Tehran, London and Cologne.