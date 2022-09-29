Thursday, September 29, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCultureArt

Award-winning Iranian photo-journalist Ashouri-Nia dies at 42

By IFP Editorial Staff
Arash Ashouri-Nia

Award-winning Iranian photo-journalist and photo blogger Arash Ashouri-Nia passes away at the age of 42 due to electrocution.

Ashouri-Nia rose to fame not just at home but also abroad with his blog, Kosoof (Solar Eclipse), which he launched in 2004.

The photo blog won the Reporters Without Borders prize in the BOBs (Best of the Blogs) competition organized by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Ashouri-Nia’s photos have been published all over the world in publications and on websites such as the Washington Post.

On his record, he has photos of major political events in Iran and precious portraits of prominent cultural and arts figures.

Ashouri-Nia also held a number of photo exhibitions in Tehran, London and Cologne.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks