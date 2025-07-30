Authorized Afghan nationals permitted to join Arbaeen pilgrimage, says Iranian official

Speaking during a meeting of the Central Arbaeen Committee on Wednesday, Pourjamshidian emphasized that only individuals with legal documentation will be permitted to receive services and cross the border for the pilgrimage.

“Authorized foreign nationals, especially our Afghan brothers, can make the Arbaeen pilgrimage just like Iranian citizens, provided they follow the regulations,” he said. “However, we will not offer any services to unauthorized individuals.”

He explained that specific procedures have been established for those entering via land and air routes.

“Those arriving by air to border cities such as Abadan or Ahvaz must follow guidelines jointly issued by the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Intelligence, the Interior Ministry’s Foreign Nationals Office, the Law Enforcement Command, and the Central Arbaeen Committee,” he added, explaining the rules will be communicated publicly in an official statement.

Pourjamshidian also noted that the Central Bank is responsible for financial protocols, urging it to ensure foreign currency is fully available to prevent registration disruptions.