Authorities seize ancient relics in central Iran

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Authorities have seized 32 ancient relics from an abandoned car in the city of Mayami in Iran’s Semnan Province.

The head of Mayami’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts said the relics date back to the Islamic period. Mohamamd Sadegh Razavian said the items include column base, jar, vase and pottery. 

He added that the car had been left near a village outside Mayami.  

Razavian thanked people for their tipoff, saying as per Articles 558 to 569 of the Islamic Penal Code, approved in 1996, any theft, smuggling of antiques and changing the application of historical and cultural monuments are considered as a crime and are punishable by imprisonment for at least one month to ten years or cash fine. 

He added that according to Article 

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here