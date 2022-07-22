Friday, July 22, 2022
Attackers open fire on house of Iranian MP in Khuzestan Province

By IFP Editorial Staff
Two unknown assailants riding a motorbike have sprayed the house of an Iranian MP in Khuzestan Province in southern Iran with bullets.

The MP Majid Nasserinejad says the incident happened after midnight.

He added nobody was hurt in the shooting.

The lawmaker that represents the city of Shadegan at parliament underlined that he knew no motives for the shooting and that he absolutely had no idea why the men attacked his house.

Some people in Khuzestan Province possess firearms in violation of the Iranian law which prohibits carrying them by unauthorized individuals.

The possessions of such weapons by ordinary citizens has been blamed for repeated incidence of shootings, clashes and armed robberies in the region.

