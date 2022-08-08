Monday, August 8, 2022
Ashura rituals as intangible national, world heritage

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran is holding mourning ceremonies to mark Ashaura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein.

The mourning ceremonies, held in the Muslim calendar month of Muharram, are an inseparable pillar of Iran’s Islamic culture and its cultural identity.

The rituals, customs, religious shows and especially the elegies are part of the Ashura intangible heritage.

These ceremonies have been developed locally across Iran proportionate to the local culture, language and geography turning into a host of diverse rituals in every place in different historical periods.

Among the intangible heritage of the Ashura، Tazieh, which is a drama reenacting the incidents leading to the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, is a highlight, which was registered on the UNESCO list of Intangible World Heritage in 2010.
It is also part of the national intangible heritage of Iran.

