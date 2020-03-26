Artists from 68 Countries to Take Part in Iran’s Corona Cartoon Contest

The international competition is going to be held with the help of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and other institutions such as Department of Visual Arts of Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

Seyyed Masoud Shojaei Tabatabaei, the competition’s secretary, tells IRNA that more than 2,000 entries from 68 countries have been received till March 26.

“About 800 works have been uploaded to the online gallery on Iran Cartoon website, and to date it has been viewed more than 421,000 times,” he added.

The deadline for submitting entries to this international competition is March 30, 2020.

Interested parties can submit their works via [email protected]