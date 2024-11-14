Army commander: Iran to deliver crushing response to Israel

During a meeting with the family of Martyr Major Sajjad Mansouri on Thursday, who died in an Israeli strike on Iran’s military site on October 26, General Mousavi emphasized that Iran will hit back Israel.

He stated, “We will determine the time and manner of our response. There will be no hesitation when the time comes, and our reply will surely be crushing.”

General Mousavi presented the family with a Medal of Sacrifice and praised Martyr Mansouri for “sacrificing his life in defense of the country.”

He quoted the top Iranian anti-terror commander late General Qasem Soleimani, as saying, “One does not become a martyr unless they are already a martyr in spirit.”

The Iranian commander emphasized that, in addition to the military, all Iranians are ready to defend the country against the enemies.

In recent days, several Iranian officials have warned Israel will get a response for its strikes against Iran, stressing the change in the political scene in the US will not deter the Islamic Republic from carrying out its planned retaliatory operation.