Annual Fuel Loading begins at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

IFP Editorial Staff
File photo of Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran

As planned in advance and in coordination with Iran’s electricity network, from October 1, 2021, the annual loading of new fuel and technical inspections and major repairs of important equipment began at Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran.

According to the Iranian Electricity Management Company, annual fuel change and technical inspections in order to ensure the safe and secure operation of Bushehr nuclear power plant and increase the useful life of its unique equipment is required.

Since the start of operation around ten years ago, the plant has saved 78 million barrels of crude oil and prevented the release of 43 million tons of pollutants. Lack of greenhouse gas emissions is one of the main advantages of nuclear power plants, and for this reason, in recent years, developed and developing countries has extensively developed and built nuclear power plants.

The Bushehr nuclear power plant has played an important role in providing the electricity needed by Iran with a production capacity of 1000 MW, since its launch until reaching the production limit of 51 billion kilowatt hours of electricity.

Also, this power plant has played a decisive and effective role in overcoming the summer peak and the peak of electricity consumption in the country this year with continuous production.

The Bushehr nuclear power plant is currently being operated by duty-bound domestic experts. Iran is among the countries capable of operating nuclear power plants. The safe and secure operation of the plant is under the constant supervision of domestic and foreign regulatory agencies, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO).

