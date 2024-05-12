Sunday, May 12, 2024
Ancient artifacts unearthed during construction in Iran’s Hamedan

By IFP Editorial Staff

During the construction of a sidewalk in the western Iranian city of Hamedan, a significant discovery has been made. Archaeologists uncovered a brick wall from a building along with several other historical artifacts.

Analysis of pottery found at the site suggests connections to both Islamic and patriarchal periods, shedding light on the city’s rich history.

The Head of the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Institute announced that permission was granted for archaeological excavations at the site on Saturday, May 11.

This development marks a pivotal moment in understanding the cultural heritage of Hamedan, the capital city of the province of Hamedan.

The findings have sparked excitement among historians and locals alike, as they offer a glimpse into the city’s past.

Further excavation and analysis are expected to provide deeper insights into the lives of the people who once inhabited this area.

