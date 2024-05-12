Ancient artifacts unearthed during construction in Iran’s Hamedan

Analysis of pottery found at the site suggests connections to both Islamic and patriarchal periods, shedding light on the city’s rich history.

The Head of the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Institute announced that permission was granted for archaeological excavations at the site on Saturday, May 11.

This development marks a pivotal moment in understanding the cultural heritage of Hamedan, the capital city of the province of Hamedan.

The findings have sparked excitement among historians and locals alike, as they offer a glimpse into the city’s past.

Further excavation and analysis are expected to provide deeper insights into the lives of the people who once inhabited this area.