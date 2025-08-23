Analyst: Russia unlikely to back Iran militarily in case of future conflict

Speaking to Entekhab news outlet, Hassan Beheshtipour commented on recent remarks by Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to the Iranian Leader, following the Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska, which stirred speculation about potential discussions involving Iran.

“Velayati should clarify whether his comments are based on verified information or just personal analysis,” Beheshtipour said.

He emphasized that Russia historically acts as a pragmatic power, recalling its support for six UN Security Council resolutions sanctioning Iran over its nuclear program.

“Yes, Russia is transactional, but so is every country. Expecting Russia to take actions against the US for Iran is unrealistic and even damaging,” he added.

Beheshtipour suggested that Washington would likely inform Moscow before any military action against Tehran, as he believes it did prior to the 12-day conflict.

He stressed the need for a realistic assessment of Iran-Russia relations, free from “emotional or one-sided expectations.”