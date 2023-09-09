Saturday, September 9, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelectedViews

Analyst: JCPOA revival shrouded in ambiguities, questions

By IFP Media Wire
Nuclear Negotiations in Vienna

The landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the West, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is a thing of the past at the current stage but paradoxically it still casts shadow on the relations between Tehran and Europe as well as the United States.

Jalal Sadatian, a former Iranian diplomat, told Fararu news website that the JCPOA, signed in 2015 to lift nuclear-related sanctions on Iran in return for limiting its nuclear activities, has shrunk into a “temporary and informal” agreement, whose future is uncertain.

Sadatian noted there are reports that Tehran and Washington are engaged in behind-the-scenes talks to restore the agreement after former American president Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the deal, but he sounded downbeat that the Biden administration would reveal the results of the talks before the upcoming presidential election in the US in 2024.

The Iranian analyst said the JCPOA, even in its diminished form, has been useful for both sides, citing the small-scale agreements to unfreeze Iranian assets in Iraqi and South Korean banks as evidence.

Sadatian said the regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, would welcome any agreement between Iran and the US as it would lead to regional security.

He also added if Europeans become confident that Iran does not provide Russia with drones, they would also become more encouraged to take more serious steps for the revival of the JCPOA.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks