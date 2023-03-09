Iranian analyst: War against Iran far-fetched in short term

Kourosh Ahmadi, in an exclusive interview with Entekhab news outlet, referred to a recent editorial run by the Wall Street Journal, saying Israel is in fact making threats against Iran because it feels that it is likely the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, will be revived.

He noted that voices of reviving the agreement are growing louder and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu knows that this will be detrimental to the regime.

Ahmadi noted that a war is far-fetched in the short term because if the Zionist regime wants to attack Iran, such a move must be made in coordination with the US and Washington has no such plan.

He added the Ukraine conflict is raging on, the economic situation in the Western countries is not good and a new war could shoot up oil prices.

The former Iranian diplomat added that only Russia will benefit from a war as it would help it achieve its goals in Ukraine and Europe.

He also said if Iran and the other sides fail to reach an agreement to revive the JCPOA, the hawks in the US and also the Israeli regime could resort to war.