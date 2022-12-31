Analyst: Iran’s presence in Syria part of a bulwark against Israel’s expansionism

Hassan Beheshtipour referred to bilateral talks between Russia and Turkey over Syria without Iran, adding if such negotiations happen again, one can conclude that Moscow and Ankara are sidelining Tehran regarding Syria.

Beheshtipour, in an exclusive interview with Entekhab news outlet, also said Iran’s role in Syria is important and that no one can easily eliminate the Islamic Republic from the equation in the Arab country.

Beheshtipour also suggested that Turkey and Russia need each other as Ankara has a problem with Kurds in Syria and needs Moscow in this regard.

He added that Russia is also bogged down in the Ukraine conflict and needs Turkey’s help to skirt Western sanctions.

The Iranian expert maintained that the entire Russia-Turkey relationship is on the line here. Beheshtipour however said one cannot judge by one single meeting between leaders of Turkey and Russia as to what is on their mind.

He added that Iran’s presence in Syria is indispensable because this constitutes a front against Israel and serves as a bulwark against the Zionist regime’s expansionist policies.