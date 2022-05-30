Monday, May 30, 2022
An Italian volleyball manager praises Iran after visit

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran

Alessandra Campdeli, the Italian manager of the Iranian women's national volleyball team has praised Iran as a “magnificent land” after touring the country.

In a post on her Instagram account, Ms. Campdeli said, “My first trip to Iran was a wonderful adventure with companions that filled me with love for this magnificent land.”

She added that 9 days are too short a period but “I will definitely keep in mind the fragrance, the taste, the beauty, the nature and the works of art that I saw.”

The manager of the Iranian national volleyball team added that she was lucky that she managed to visit Iranian cities because the “joyful” trip let me become familiar with the country and take a more indepth look at the Iranian culture.”

