Amir-Reza: On the path to a dream

Now, at the age of 9, Amir-Reza, who has been cancer free for a year, is pursuing singing with more seriousness and takes his time performing for child patients suffering from cancer at hospitals.
Amir-Reza was diagnosed with pineoblastoma (brain tumor) at the age of 5 and recovered after 2 years of treatment. His parents, being aware of Amir-Reza’s interest in singing, decided to introduce him as a singer to perform at events organized by a cancer-stricken children’s charity.
