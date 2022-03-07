Amir Abdollahian to Russia FM: Iran against war

During the telephone conversation, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Sergey Lavrov, iscussed bilateral relations, the Vienna talks, developments in Ukraine and some international developments.

Referring to the visit of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi to Tehran, the two top diplomats stated that the IAEA is now on the right track of technical cooperation with Iran and a good agreement has been reached between Tehran and the agency.

Amir Abdollahian said: We are working seriously to reach a good and strong agreement in Vienna. Good progress has been made so far, but despite the progress, some issues have not yet been resolved in Vienna, which requires a political decision by the western side.

Emphasizing the need for effective lifting of sanctions, the Iranian foreign minister stated that reaching an agreement in Vienna can expand the different fields of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries, including its partners.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized that: We are against war and imposition of sanctions, and it is clear that cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and any country, including Russia, should not be affected by the atmosphere of sanctions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also stressed the need for cooperation between Iran and Russia in different fields, including various areas of trade and economic relations.

Referring to the negotiation process and Russia’s support for Iran’s rational demands, he explained his views in this regard.

Criticizing the sanctions imposed on Russia, Lavrov stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The two sides exchanged views on other regional and international issues, including the Ukraine crisis, the Astana process to resolve the Syrian issue and the Antalya summit in Turkey.