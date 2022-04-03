Along Karoun

During Nowruz, tourists ride boat on the river as locals fish. Pole Sefid – white bridge – which is built on Karoun River is a symbol of the provincial capital Ahvaz.
The bridge is one of main sites where tourists visit and people take boats.
Karoun is the longest and largest rive in Iran and a large proportion of it flows through the southwestern province of Khouzestan.
During Nowruz, tourists ride boat on the river as locals fish. Pole Sefid – white bridge – which is built on Karoun River is a symbol of the provincial capital Ahvaz.
The bridge is one of main sites where tourists visit and people take boats.