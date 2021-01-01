All US Bases in Region within Range of Iran’s Missiles: Leader’s Aide

A senior military advisor to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader has warned US President Donald Trump about any act of aggression against Iran, saying all American bases in the region are within range of Iranian missiles.

“I saw it in the news that the Americans are on standby for the fear of (Iran’s) revenge, and have flown two B-52 bombers over the Persian Gulf for show,” Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan tweeted Thursday.

“All their military bases in the region are within the range of our missiles,” he said.

He also advised “those fired from the White House” not to “turn New Year into a tragedy for Americans.”

His comments came after the United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on December 30, 2020 for the second time this month, fueling tensions in an already volatile region.