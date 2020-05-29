All Persian Gulf Countries Duty-Bound to Ensure Regional Security: Iran DM

Iran’s defence minister says security in the Persian Gulf will be in the common interest of all regional countries.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Friday it will be a strategic mistake if neighbouring countries allow the US to enter the region.

“All countries in the Persian Gulf region are responsible for ensuring and establishing security in this region,” said the defence chief while inspecting work for the production of the Dena destroyer and the Saba mine-sweeping vessel in the port city of Bandar Abbas.

He said the Armed Forces are, at a time when the country is under sanctions, ready to produce state-of-the-art equipment needed by the military in order to take giant steps toward boosting the nation’s deterrence capability.

The defence minister also visited the latest achievements of the Defence Ministry in the domain of marine combat.