Al Saud Policies Turn Riyadh into ‘Humiliated Creature’ among Arabs: Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has categorically rejected recent accusations levelled against the country by Saudi king Salman bin Abdulaziz at his UN General Assembly speech.

In a statement on Thursday, Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed the charges as unfounded and delusional.

“As the base and birthplace of the ideologies of Takifiri terrorist groups and the main financial and logistical supporter of terrorism in the region, Saudi Arabia has, for years, been pursuing a blame-game policy and seeking to distort realities in order to escape the realities and not to be held accountable for its crimes,” said the spokesman.

“The Saudi regime’s support for, and alignment with the US in its failed policy of ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran, its attempts to expand relations with the usurper Zionist regime of Israel, and paying billions of dollars of Saudi people’s money in ransom have not only failed to produce any results for Saudi Arabia, but also turned it into a humiliated creature among Arab countries,” he added.

“Saudi Arabia has become delirious due to back-to-back defeats it has suffered both on the ground and on the political front in Yemen, and Riyadh wants to shirk responsibility for the war crimes it has committed against Yemeni women and children,” the spokesman noted.

“In line with its responsible approach in the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran has, time and again, reminded the world of the Saudis’ miscalculations which have imposed a heavy price on the region, and keeps emphasizing its fundamental policy of boosting diplomatic and dialogue-oriented talks in the region and the promotion of relations with all neighbours,” he said.