Tuesday, April 12, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyEnvironment

Air pollution problem lingers on in Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Air Pollution
The Iranian capital Tehran’s air pollution is at levels described as unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Tehran Air Quality Control Company, referring to the thick layer of dust over the capital city, said on Tuesday that air quality index was at over 100.

The Iranian capital has been grappling with very high levels of air pollution over the past week. Tehran topped the list of world’s most polluted cities on Friday.

Iranian authorities say western neighboring countries are responsible for the formation of dust storms that have pushed up pollution levels in the capital.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has tasked the Department of Environment along with other relevant agencies to pursue the problem through diplomatic channels, international forums and interaction with neighboring countries

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks