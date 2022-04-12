Air pollution problem lingers on in Tehran

Tehran Air Quality Control Company, referring to the thick layer of dust over the capital city, said on Tuesday that air quality index was at over 100.

The Iranian capital has been grappling with very high levels of air pollution over the past week. Tehran topped the list of world’s most polluted cities on Friday.

Iranian authorities say western neighboring countries are responsible for the formation of dust storms that have pushed up pollution levels in the capital.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has tasked the Department of Environment along with other relevant agencies to pursue the problem through diplomatic channels, international forums and interaction with neighboring countries