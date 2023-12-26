Tuesday, December 26, 2023
AFC extends condolences on death of female Iranian football player

By IFP Editorial Staff

The president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has sent a message of condolences on the demise of Iranian women’s national football team player Melika Mohammadi in a car accident on Sunday.

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said in his Tuesday message, “On behalf of the Asian football family, I would like to convey my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Melika Mohammadi.”

“Her contributions as a key player of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s women’s national team will be long remembered. We join the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in mourning this great loss,” the message read.

The AFC chief also expressed hope for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic accident in the southern Iranian city of Bam in Kerman Province.

The 23-year-old Iranian national team’s center back died in a collision. Two of her teammates were injured in the car accident and were rushed to the hospital.

