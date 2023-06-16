AEOI spox: Iran reactivated 10 IAEA cameras at Isfahan centrifuge manufacturing site

Speaking at a presser on Thursday, Behrouz Kamalvandi said the cameras had been re-activated as part of a deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but the data recorded on the camera would not be handed over until a final agreement is reached.

Kamalvandi said 29 cameras and agency devices were removed, and according to the agreement, about 10 cameras were re-activated in Natanz.

He said, “The centrifuge manufacturing center in Isfahan is the same production line in Karaj (near Tehran) that was moved to a safe place after a sabotage operation,” which Iran attributed to Israel.

Commenting about the Agency’s Israeli-inspired claims about what it calls nuclear activities at “undeclared” sites, Kamalvandi said the IAEA has no more questions about two of those sites.

The official reaffirmed that Iran is not after developing nuclear weapons for “humanitarian and religious reasons.”

He said the Western states were trying to rid Iran of its capabilities in nuclear technology, but to no avail.

“Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, such as enrichment areas, heavy water, etc., has made progress a lot,” he said.

Kamalvandi said the claims by the West and the US that they are not prioritizing talks over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal were “lies.”