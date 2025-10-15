AEOI chief: Iran’s ties with IAEA based on parliamentary law; agency has not condemned attacks on nuclear sites

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Mohammad Eslami stated that “Iran’s interaction with the IAEA will be based on the parliamentary law, and the Supreme National Security Council, relying on AEOI reports, is the authority to assess and approve such cooperation.”

He criticized the IAEA for failing to fulfill its legal responsibilities toward Iran, noting that the agency “has not yet condemned attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities” nor taken adequate measures to protect confidential information related to the country’s nuclear industry.

Eslami emphasized that inspectors’ presence in Iran occurs only under conditions approved by national authorities.

“Inspections are limited to cases coordinated by the Foreign Ministry and the Supreme National Security Council — such as visits to the Bushehr and Tehran reactors,” he said.

He also announced plans to open a new radiation processing center in northwestern Ardabil Province to support agricultural production and expand Iran’s national irradiation network.

Eslami further noted that Iran and Russia recently renewed agreements to build large- and small-scale nuclear power plants, including new units in Bushehr and Hormozgan provinces.