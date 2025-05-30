Foreign PolicyMedia Wire

Advisor to Iran Leader: Negotiation a Tool to Safeguard National Interests, Not Surrender

By IFP Media Wire

The political advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution responded to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding Iran’s nuclear program and the indirect Tehran-Washington talks, stating that negotiation is a means for progress and preserving national interests and dignity—not for imposition or surrender.

Ali Shamkhani wrote on his X account that Iran is an independent country with a strong defense structure and a resilient people.

Shamkhani added: The fantasy of accessing Iran’s nuclear facilities and “blowing up installations” is a delusion that previous US presidents also harbored.

US President Donald Trump, in his comments about Iran’s nuclear program, claimed: “There’s no trust here. I want this deal to be very strong, so we can send inspectors in, take whatever we want, destroy whatever we want—but without anyone getting killed.”

So far, Iran and the US have held five rounds of nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman. The Islamic Republic has emphasized the necessity of lifting unjust sanctions against Iran and made it clear that uranium enrichment on Iranian soil will never cease.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks