Advisor to Iran Leader: Negotiation a Tool to Safeguard National Interests, Not Surrender

Ali Shamkhani wrote on his X account that Iran is an independent country with a strong defense structure and a resilient people.

Shamkhani added: The fantasy of accessing Iran’s nuclear facilities and “blowing up installations” is a delusion that previous US presidents also harbored.

US President Donald Trump, in his comments about Iran’s nuclear program, claimed: “There’s no trust here. I want this deal to be very strong, so we can send inspectors in, take whatever we want, destroy whatever we want—but without anyone getting killed.”

So far, Iran and the US have held five rounds of nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman. The Islamic Republic has emphasized the necessity of lifting unjust sanctions against Iran and made it clear that uranium enrichment on Iranian soil will never cease.