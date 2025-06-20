Iran leader advisor Shamkhani in stable medical condition

In a message addressed to the Leader and the people of Iran, Shamkhani expressed his readiness to serve in these critical times, stating: “We are a nation of hope and dignity. We may suffer loss, but we do not bow. We may bleed, but we do not surrender our identity. Our martyred commanders, our proud scientists, our men of the battlefield and the pulpit — they are never absent. They flow like blood in the veins of this nation. And now their sacred flag has been passed to us, so it will never fall to the ground.”

Shamkhani continued:”I am ready — not once, but a hundred times — to sacrifice myself for this land and its unparalleled people. Noble and beloved people of Iran, I wrote these few lines to tell you: you are not alone.”

In his message, Shamkhani also stated: “Let our dear and courageous Leader be assured: his children are still in the field — not only with weapons, but with faith and hope. And let the enemy know: fighting Iran is a game with fire that will leave them nothing but ashes.”