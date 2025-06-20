IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran leader advisor Shamkhani in stable medical condition

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran leader advisor Shamkhani in stable medical condition

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, an Advisor to the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, who was severely injured during the Zionist regime’s terrorist attacks in Tehran on the morning of June 12, has reached stable medical condition thanks to the efforts of doctors.

In a message addressed to the Leader and the people of Iran, Shamkhani expressed his readiness to serve in these critical times, stating: “We are a nation of hope and dignity. We may suffer loss, but we do not bow. We may bleed, but we do not surrender our identity. Our martyred commanders, our proud scientists, our men of the battlefield and the pulpit — they are never absent. They flow like blood in the veins of this nation. And now their sacred flag has been passed to us, so it will never fall to the ground.”

Shamkhani continued:”I am ready — not once, but a hundred times — to sacrifice myself for this land and its unparalleled people. Noble and beloved people of Iran, I wrote these few lines to tell you: you are not alone.”

In his message, Shamkhani also stated: “Let our dear and courageous Leader be assured: his children are still in the field — not only with weapons, but with faith and hope. And let the enemy know: fighting Iran is a game with fire that will leave them nothing but ashes.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks