Sunday, May 1, 2022
Accidents caused by floods kill 7 people in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran flood
The Iranian Red Crescent Society says it has put 1,000 of rescuers on alert in the wake of floods that inundated parts of Iran.

Valipour, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s Rescue and relief Organization said over the past days, it has been raining cats and dogs in 12 Iranian provinces, mainly in the northwest and west of the country, as well as in the central part of Semnan and Yazd provinces.

He added that the heavy downpours have triggered flash floods in some regions.
Valipour noted that in 39 counties, 3 cities, 26 villages and 14 nomadic areas, Red Crescent rescuers were deployed and provided services to the people affected by the flooding.

According to the official 100 houses inundated by floods were evacuated and food and hygiene items were distributed among the people.

Valipour said unfortunately, two people have died due to lightning and fire.

He added that two traffic accidents happened in Yazd and Golestan provinces in which five people died of severe injuries.

