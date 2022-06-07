Tuesday, June 7, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidents

14 suspects arrested over Iran building collapse case

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran building collapse

The Iranian judiciary spokesman says 14 people have been arrested in connection with a building collapse in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Massoud Setayeshi said four former mayors of Abadan and officials with the city’s Construction Engineering Organization are among those arrested.

The 10-storey Metropol Building that was under construction partially collapsed on May 23.

Faulty construction practices have been blamed for the collapse of the building.
41 bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue operation is still ongoing as more people are feared to have been trapped under the rubble.

The exact number of people trapped under the rubble is unknown, but unofficial figures put it at over 80.

Officials have said the remains of the building will be completely destroyed after removing the debris.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks