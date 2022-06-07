14 suspects arrested over Iran building collapse case

In a press conference on Tuesday, Massoud Setayeshi said four former mayors of Abadan and officials with the city’s Construction Engineering Organization are among those arrested.

The 10-storey Metropol Building that was under construction partially collapsed on May 23.

Faulty construction practices have been blamed for the collapse of the building.

41 bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue operation is still ongoing as more people are feared to have been trapped under the rubble.

The exact number of people trapped under the rubble is unknown, but unofficial figures put it at over 80.

Officials have said the remains of the building will be completely destroyed after removing the debris.