A Strong Iraq Can Play Constructive Role in Region: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held separate meetings with Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, the head of the Iraqiun Coalition and National Wisdom Movement; Adel Abdul-Mahdi, the former Iraqi prime minister; and Nouri al-Maliki, the former Iraqi prime minister and the leader of the State of Law Coalition.

In these meetings, which were held on Tuesday morning, the Iraqi politicians underlined the significance of deep relations between the two countries, and stressed the expansion of mutual cooperation in different fields in line with the interests of the Iranian and Iraqi people.

Foreign Minister Zarif, in turn, emphasised the stability of Iraq and the significance of maintaining its territorial integrity, and highlighted the constructive role of a strong and unified Iraq in the region.