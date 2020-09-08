A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 8

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iranian People’s Voice Heard Even in Venice Film Festival

* Majidi Speaks Out against US Sanctions

2- Potential Candidates Slam Parliament’s Bid to Set Age Limit for Presidential Hopefuls

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Biden’s Election to Make Temporary Impact on Markets: Analyst

2- Opening of Swiss Humanitarian Channel

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Zarif Stresses Importance of World’s Return to Normal Trade with Iran

2- Unbelievable Incident in US Open: Djokovic Kicked Out of New York

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani in Meeting with Swiss FM: Free Countries Shouldn’t Remain Silent against US’ Unlawful Behaviour

2- Mild Peak of Coronavirus Begins in Iran

3- Latin American States Call for Boycotting Israel

4- Major Street in Lebanon Named after General Soleimani

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Says Swiss Channel Must Get More Active

2- Majid Majidi Slam US Sanctions at Venice Festival

3- In-Person Education Not Obligatory for Iranian Students Despite Reopening of Schools

Javan Newspaper:

1- Europe Doesn’t Come Closer than This!

2- US Police May Take Your Life Every Moment!

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Prices Going Up in Absence of Prudence

2- Sanctions, Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Show US Terrorism: Rouhani

3- Ansarullah Launches Massive Drone Attack against Saudi Airport

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Zarif Praises Bern’s Efforts to Mitigate Impacts of US Sabotage

2- History Shows Iranian People Won’t Give in to Bullying: Rouhani to Swiss FM

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Majidi’s Latest Film Warmly Welcomed at Venice Film Festival, May Win Golden Lion

2- Psychological Aftershocks of Abortion

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Any Day US Repents of Its Mistakes, Path Would Be Open for It: Rouhani

2- Anti-War Guerrilla Warrior: A Review of Ahmad Shah Massoud’s Ties with Iran

3- Racism in US Elections [Editorial]