A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, September 7, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Bern: Swiss Firms to Continue Investing in Iran

2- UN: Yemen Facing Threat of Famine

3- Pompeo: UAE, Israel Consider Iran a Threat

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Insult to Quran Is Insult to All Religions: Iran Official

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Agrees to Renew Mandate of Special Corruption Trials

2- Those behind Sabotage in Natanz Nuclear Facility Identified: Official

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran to Conduct Cold Functional Test of Redesigned Reactor of Arak Next Year: Spokesman

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Spy War for Vaccine: World Giants Trying to Rob Each Other’s Research Works

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Tehran, Bern and One Century of Diplomatic Ties

* What’s Purpose of Swiss Top Diplomat’s Tehran Trip?

Iran Newspaper:

1- Swiss-Style Image of Iran

2- Iran Can Use Neutral Capacity of Switzerland

Javan Newspaper:

1- Position of Those Who Negotiate with US

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump Humiliates Serbian President

2- Haniya: Hamas Missile Can Target Even Beyond Tel Aviv

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Legal Punishments for Those Who Violate COVID-19 Restrictions