A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 6

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, September 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- This School Year Different from All Previous Years: Rouhani

2- Corona in Iran: 110 More Patients Die; 29 Provinces in Red, Orange Zones

3- UK Defence Chief Admits His Country’s Debt to Iran

4- Iran’s Reaction to Pompeo’s Phone Call with Swiss Counterpart ahead of Tehran Visit

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Medical Official Urges Education Ministry to Reconsider Decision to Reopen Schools

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- We Expected to Receive Assistance in Time of COVID-19 Outbreak: Rouhani

2- Trump Not after War, Seeks to Get Concessions: Analyst

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- JCPOA Turning Point in Iran’s 42-Year Diplomacy

* A Deal Which Still Works Despite Challenges

2- Iran to Begin New Era of Monetary Policy-Making: Chief Banker

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Ambiguities over Iranian Judge’s Body

* His Family May File Lawsuit against Iran Ambassador to Romania

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Medical Council Criticizes Reopening of Schools with In-Person Learning

2- Hamas Chief: We’ve Acquired Missiles that Can Hit Tel Aviv

3- Economy Minister: Political Interventions Create Tension in Capital Market

Iran Newspaper:

1- From Exchange of Secret Messages to Facilitating Financial Channel

* Tehran and Bern in Course of Maintaining Good Ties

2- London to Repay Its Debt to Iran: Defence Chief

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- How Far Are We from Iranian Vaccine for COVID-19?

2- Which Countries Are Indebted to Iran the Most?

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iran Envoy to IAEA: Latest Report Shows ‘Constructive Outlook’ for Bilateral Ties

2- Trump: We Have No Evidence of Kremlin’s Role in Poisoning Putin’s Critic

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- New School Year Opened in Rouhani’s Absence

2- UK Defence Chief Admits for First Time: we Owe Iran

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Swiss Top Diplomat Visits Historical Sites of Isfahan

2- Trump Wants Victory Even If It Requires Waging War: Cohen

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Arba’een Pilgrimage Banned This Year over COVID-19: Rouhani

2- Win-Win Game: IAEA Report Shows Progress in Its Ties with Iran

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Swiss Top Diplomat in Tehran