A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, September 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Russia Once Again Backs Iran’s Full Membership at SCO

2- Iran among Top 5 Countries in Field of Speedboats

3- Rouhani: 30 Million Iranians to Be Supplied with Free Electricity in Two Months

4- US, Swiss Top Diplomats Discuss Iran in Phone Call

Afkar Newspaper:

1- UAE Betrayed Its Own People: Iran Leader’s Representative at IRGC

2- Gov’t to Run Country Even at Peak of Sanctions: Official

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Kremlin Trying to Bring US Back to JCPOA

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Why Moscow Is Mediating between Iran, US

* Why Should Russia Ease Iran-US Tensions?

2- Iran Starts New School Year amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- 14.5 Million Students Start New School Year as Parents Are Worried

2- Charlie Hebdo’s Reprinting of Offensive Cartoons Sparks Global Condemnation

Iran Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Not Just Thinking of Passing One Year Left of Its Tenure: Rouhani

2- Return to Classroom: New School Year Begins in Corona Season

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Trump Planning to Win US Elections with Early Announcement of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

2- A Trip to Protect US Interests: Why Is Swiss Top Diplomat Visiting Iran?

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Schools Reopen amid Concerns about Students’ Healthcare

2- Three National Energy Projects Opened in Three Provinces

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Saudi-led Coalition’s Commander Not Sacked, but Killed

2- Defence Ministry Producing 38,000 Parts in Various Fields: From Energy and Car Industry to Healthcare and ICT

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Enriched Uranium Stockpiles 10 Times More than JCPOA Limits: IAEA

2- Swiss Top Diplomat in Iran

3- Why’s Lavrov Trying to Mediate between Tehran and Washington

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Border Controversy: Iran-Afghanistan Border Crossing Closed over Dispute among Local Officials

2- Bio-Assassination of Putin’s Critic: Navalny in Coma after Being Poisoned by Novichok

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Global Reactions to Poisoning of Putin’s Critic: Germany Confirms He’s Been Poisoned with Novichok

2- Iran Allows IAEA to Inspect One of the Two Sites Requested: IAEA

3- Sanctions Prevent Iran’s Oil Sales: Official