A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, September 3, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- EU Sanctions against Russian Nationals to Be Extended for 6 Months

2- Araqchi: Parties to JCPOA All Agree on Countering US Law-Breaking

3- Macron to Meet with Top Shiite Cleric Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf

4- Turkey Attacks Erbil, Duhok of Iraq

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Air Defence Can Destroy Any Target: General

2- Iran’s Airports to Become Smart in Order to Contain Coronavirus: Official

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Says No Child Should Be Deprived of Education as Digital Means Are Made Compulsory amid Pandemic

2- JCPOA Parties Vote in Favour of Iran against US

* Schmid: All Parties to JCPOA Stress Maintaining It

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- How Iran’s Exports Shrank to Zero: Why Are Ties with UAE Important to Iran?

2- JCPOA Victory over US in Vienna Front

3- Crises That Decrease Trump’s Chance for Win: 62 Days to US Elections

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran’s New Presidential Election Law to Be Enforced as of Next Year

* Again No Place for Women

2- France’s Ambitions in Middle East: Macron Seeks New Position in West Asia by Visiting Beirut, Baghdad

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: We’ll Spare No Effort in Serving Iran Nation’s Interests

2- Macron: I’ve Come to Iraq to Show My Support During Challenges

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- UNSC Explicitly Reject US Plan to Trigger Snapback Mechanism

2- Iran Unveils Kashef-99 Radar

3- Iran-China Deal for 25-Year Cooperation Not Possible If Tehran Doesn’t Approve FATF: Expediency Council

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iraqi Parliament Urges PM to Immediately Expel American Troops

2- 16th Meeting of JCPOA Commission Discusses Everything Except for Lifting of Sanctions!

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Zarif Outlines Three Unprecedented Diplomatic Victories for Iran

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Guardian of JCPOA: Araqchi’s Efforts Convinced JCPOA Parties to Condemn US Unlawful Behaviour

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Trigger Mechanism Doesn’t Work for US, Reza Nasri Explains

2- Bin Zayed’s Ambitions for Hegemony over Seven Emirates