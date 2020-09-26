A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, September 26, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- US to Reward $1 Billion Bounty for Arrest of New ISIS Leader

2- US State Department: We Seek New Deal with Iran

3- Zarif: We’re Not Interested in Direct Talks with US

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Conditions for Return to JCPOA: Zarif, Takht Ravanchi React to Biden Comments

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Biden’s Important Decisions in Case of Victory

* How Democrats’ Rule Will Impact Other Countries?

2- Iran to Punish Those Not Observing Protocols, May Restore COVID-19 Bans

Etemad Newspaper:

1- The President Who Doesn’t Want to Leave White House

* Hard Days Await US in Case of Trump’s Defeat

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: The Front of Justice Will Gain Major Victories

2- Lavrov: Russia to Continue Working with Iran in Nuclear, Industrial Fields

Iran Newspaper:

1- Crisis of Power Transfer in US: Trump Questions Accuracy of Election Results

2- Trump Admin. Not after Talks with Iran: Deputy FM

Javan Newspaper:

1- IRGC’s Construction HQ Building Entirely-Iranian Refinery

2- Pentagon on Standby in Order to Establish Democracy in US

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Inaugurates 422 Projects in Fields of Sports, Tourism, Youth

2- Nationwide Rage Demonstrations in Egypt against al-Sisi

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump: No Power Transition; You’ll Continue to See Me in White House

2- Zarif in Moscow: China, Russia Adopted Best Stances against US at UNSC

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran-Russia Strategic Partnership

* Zarif in Moscow for Political, Economic, Int’l Talks

2- Everyone Waiting for Biden-Trump Duel

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Difficult Week for Tehran: COVID-19 Restrictions Must Be Restored in Capital

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Trump: There’ll Be No Power Transition

2- Coronavirus Kills 207 More Iranians in 24 Hours