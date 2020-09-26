A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, September 26, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- US to Reward $1 Billion Bounty for Arrest of New ISIS Leader
2- US State Department: We Seek New Deal with Iran
3- Zarif: We’re Not Interested in Direct Talks with US
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Conditions for Return to JCPOA: Zarif, Takht Ravanchi React to Biden Comments
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Biden’s Important Decisions in Case of Victory
* How Democrats’ Rule Will Impact Other Countries?
2- Iran to Punish Those Not Observing Protocols, May Restore COVID-19 Bans
Etemad Newspaper:
1- The President Who Doesn’t Want to Leave White House
* Hard Days Await US in Case of Trump’s Defeat
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader: The Front of Justice Will Gain Major Victories
2- Lavrov: Russia to Continue Working with Iran in Nuclear, Industrial Fields
Iran Newspaper:
1- Crisis of Power Transfer in US: Trump Questions Accuracy of Election Results
2- Trump Admin. Not after Talks with Iran: Deputy FM
Javan Newspaper:
1- IRGC’s Construction HQ Building Entirely-Iranian Refinery
2- Pentagon on Standby in Order to Establish Democracy in US
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Rouhani Inaugurates 422 Projects in Fields of Sports, Tourism, Youth
2- Nationwide Rage Demonstrations in Egypt against al-Sisi
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Trump: No Power Transition; You’ll Continue to See Me in White House
2- Zarif in Moscow: China, Russia Adopted Best Stances against US at UNSC
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Iran-Russia Strategic Partnership
* Zarif in Moscow for Political, Economic, Int’l Talks
2- Everyone Waiting for Biden-Trump Duel
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Difficult Week for Tehran: COVID-19 Restrictions Must Be Restored in Capital
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Trump: There’ll Be No Power Transition