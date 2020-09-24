A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 24

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, September 24, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Zarif Visits Moscow at France’s Request: Al Joumhouria

2- France to Lebanese Politicians: Choose between Saving or Collapsing Your Country

3- Rouhani: People Must Believe Economic War

4- Vaezi: S Korea Sent Positive Signals to Return Iran’s Assets; We Threatened Them

5- Saudi Arabia: Any Deal with Iran Must Lead to Nuclear Non-Proliferation

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran to Increase Range of Its Weapons: IRGC Chief

2- Trump’s Remarks Hackneyed, Served Election Purpose: Iran Envoy

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- COVID-19 Explosion in 24 Red Provinces: Officials Express Concern

2- Europe Adopted Independent Approach toward Trump: Analyst

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Health Ministry Calls for Fining Anyone Who Makes Unnecessary Trips

2- World Concerned about Beginning of New Cold War

* Do World Leaders’ UNGA Speeches Contain Warnings for World?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Macron: We Won’t Compromise with US on Return of Iran Bans

2- IRGC Navy Equipped with 188 New Choppers, Drones

3- Rouhani: Iran to Emerge Victorious from Imposed Economic War

Iran Newspaper:

1- Macron: We Won’t Compromise with US over Snapback Mechanism

2- Two Ministers Say Alarmed by Increase in COVID-19 Victims

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: It’s Time for World to Make Right Decision, Say No to Bullying

2- 188 Drones, Copters Join IRGC Navy Fleet

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump: We Spent $8 Trillion in Mideast, but What We Got Was Coffins of Our Soldiers

2- 15,000 Exporters Only Return One Million Euro

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- All-Out Defence of Iran Nation’s Rights at The Hague

* Second Trial Held on Iran’s Lawsuit against US

2- France Opposed to Return of Iran Sanctions

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Rouhani to US: You Still Think It’s 1953 [and US Can Change Iran Regime]

2- US’ Maximum Pressure Policy Failed: Macron

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Tehran-Moscow Cooperation to Confront Washington

* A Look at Zarif’s Trip to Moscow