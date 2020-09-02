A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Moscow Afraid of Tehran-Washington Tension

2- Russia Concerned about More Costs [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: This Year’s Mourning Ceremonies to Go Down in History

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Reacts to UAE-Israel Deal

2- Saving JCPOA in Vienna: 16th Meeting of Joint Commission Held

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: UAE Betrayed; We Hope It Would Wake Up Soon

2- United against US Delusions: Representatives of Iran, P4+1 Support JCPOA in Vienna

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Won’t Let Economic Shocks Influence Iran’s Development

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran Ranks Second Globally in Scientific Growth

2- Iran Leader Calls for Return of Educational Justice to Public Schools

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: UAE’s Betrayal of Palestine Won’t Last Long, but Stigma Will Stay with Them Forever

2- US Police Kill Another Black Person: Outraged Americans Set Fire on Their Country’s Flag

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Dilemma of FIFA Threat to Suspend Iran

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- JCPOA Meeting in Extra Time

2- Establishment of Bin Salman’s Reign

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: UAE Betrayed, Opened Way for Israel’s Presence in Region

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Leader: We Hope Emiratis Would Wake Up Soon