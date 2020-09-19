A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 19

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, September 19, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- US Treasury Imposes New Sanctions against Iran

2- US Spokesperson Makes New Claims about Iran

3- E3 Calls for Iran’s Transparency over IAEA Safeguards

4- Zarif: Nothing New Will Happen on Sep. 20

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Natanz Blast Was Act of Sabotage: Iran’s Envoy to IAEA

2- Snapback Mechanism Big Test for UN: Iran MP

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- With Strong Democracy We Can Stand Up to Enemies

2- Washington Show: US to Unilaterally Sanction Those Trading Weapons with Iran

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Entire Country in Red Zone: Deputy Health Minister

2- Trump Struggling to Evade Sep. 20 Failure

* US’ Unilateral Arms Bans to Replace Use of Snapback Mechanism?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Sanctions on Iran Have Failed, Will Fail in Future: Lavrov

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Nothing New Will Happen against Iran at UN Security Council

2- Muqtada al-Sadr: Any Israeli Attempt to Normalize Ties with Iraq to Mark End of Netanyahu’s Political Life

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran to Open 10,000 Hospital Beds by Early 2021: Rouhani

2- Natanz Blast Was Sabotage: Iran Envoy

3- Unloaded Weapon: While US Claims It Will Return UNSC Bans on Iran, UN Chief Says UNSC Must Decide

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- 2m Sign Petition in Arab World to Condemn Normalization of Ties with Zionists

2- FBI Issues Warning as Street Riots Get US to Brink of Civil War

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Entire Iran in Red COVID-19 Situation

2- International Community’s Test on Sep. 20: US Won’t Get Anywhere with Its Snapback Move

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Failure of Trigger: US Fails to Get UNSC, E3 on Board, Resorts to Use of Political Leverage Instead of Legal Solutions

2- Iran Turns Red: Deputy Health Minister Warns COVID-19 at Most Dangerous Level in Entire Iran

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Hope We’d Pass Dangerous Months with Honour

2- FM: Nothing New Will Happen [at UNSC]

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- E3 Complicit in US Crimes against Iran: A Look at EU Strategy towards US Bid to Return Iran Bans

2- Arab Wrath against Compromisers: Regional Nations Continue to Protest UAE and Bahraini Deals with Zionist Regime