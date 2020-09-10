A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 10

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, September 10, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Japanese Media: Zarif Will Soon Travel to Europe

2- Erdogan: Our Ties with Iran to Return to Previous Levels

3- Lukashenko: If Belarus Falls, Russia Will Be the Next

Afkar Newspaper:

1- US Anti-Iran Efforts to Come Up against Brick Wall: Rouhani

2- Iran Building West Asia’s Biggest Ion-Therapy Hospital

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Americans Will Return But with Regret: Rouhani

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Tehran Sends Political Message to US by Holding High-Level Meeting with Turkey

2- Fateh Homegrown Submarine, Simorgh Drone to Be Unveiled at Army Drills for First Time

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Towards a Clean Middle East: US Withdrawing Thousands of Its Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan Three Years after Collapse of ISIS

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Stock Exchange Market Must Support People’s Assets: President

2- 200 Muslim Scholars Declare as ‘Haram’ Normalization of Ties with Israel

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Normalization of Ties with Israel ‘Haram’: World Union of Muslim Scholars

2- Iran Condemns Attack on Afghan VP’s Convoy

3- UAE Pressure Oman to Normalize Ties with Israel: Report

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Million-Strong Protests in Pakistan against Charlie Hebdo’s Insult to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

2- Yemen’s Revolutionaries Pound Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Consecutive Time

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Zarif Protests French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoon

2- JCPOA Supporters Attack US Secretary of State’ Call for Maximum Pressure against Iran

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Third Peak of Coronavirus Outbreak: Number of Patients to Reach Highest Level, Experts Expect

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Shouldn’t Start Blackwashing

2- Canadians’ Lawsuit Handed Over to Iran

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Kerry: Putin Put Spell on Trump

* US Elections Now Struggling with Magic!