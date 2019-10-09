Abrar:

1- Trump to Erdogan: Turkey to Be in Big Trouble If US Lives Endangered

2- US Preparing for Drills to Defend Europe with Participation of 18 States

3- Top Diplomats of US, UK Discuss Anti-Iran Moves

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Saudis in Hurry, Iranians Showing Patience

* Details of Abdul-Mahdi’s Efforts to Mediate between Tehran and Riyadh

2- Propaganda Moves by Two Presidents

* Why Turkey Attacks Northern Syria, US Leaves the Region

3- US Hotel Not Allowed to Sell Even Bottle of Water to Zarif

Ebtekar:

1- Secure Society Instead of Police State; Rouhani Explains Intelligence Ministry’s Approach

2- Foreign Ministry: Iran to Take Fourth Nuclear Step If Status Quo Not Changed

Etemad:

1- Zero Hour of Invasion: Turkish Army’s Heavy Equipment Deployed in Syria Border

2- Iran Leader Visits Exhibition of Knowledge-Based Products

Hamshahri:

1- Overcoming Trap of Sanctions

* Iran First VP: We’ve Passed Difficulties of Sanctions

2- Trump Still Has Highest Chance of Winning 2020 Elections

Javan:

1- Unprecedented Disappointment of Allies with US

* After UAE, Saudis, Syrian Kurds, Now Israel Disappointed with US Loyalty

2- Iran Leader Urges Removal of Barriers for Young Inventors

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Widespread Opposition to Turkey’s Possible Military Invasion of Northern Syria

2- Iran Unveils Nine New Medicines

3- Yemeni Army’s Crushing Response to Saudi Aggressors in Assir and Najran

Kayhan:

1- Iranian Talent, Revolutionary Work Can End Economic Woes: Leader

2- US Traps Turkey in Syria after Trapping Saudi in Yemen

Mardom Salari:

1- FM Zarif Outlines Tehran’s Condition for Talks with Saudis

2- No Red Line in Preserving People’s Health

3- Turkey Attacks Heart of Syrian Kurds with Trump’s Green Light

Shargh:

1- Intelligence Rise against US President

2- Point of Trump’s Support for Trump in Ukrainegate