IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Trump to Erdogan: Turkey to Be in Big Trouble If US Lives Endangered
2- US Preparing for Drills to Defend Europe with Participation of 18 States
3- Top Diplomats of US, UK Discuss Anti-Iran Moves
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Saudis in Hurry, Iranians Showing Patience
* Details of Abdul-Mahdi’s Efforts to Mediate between Tehran and Riyadh
2- Propaganda Moves by Two Presidents
* Why Turkey Attacks Northern Syria, US Leaves the Region
3- US Hotel Not Allowed to Sell Even Bottle of Water to Zarif
Ebtekar:
1- Secure Society Instead of Police State; Rouhani Explains Intelligence Ministry’s Approach
2- Foreign Ministry: Iran to Take Fourth Nuclear Step If Status Quo Not Changed
Etemad:
1- Zero Hour of Invasion: Turkish Army’s Heavy Equipment Deployed in Syria Border
2- Iran Leader Visits Exhibition of Knowledge-Based Products
Hamshahri:
1- Overcoming Trap of Sanctions
* Iran First VP: We’ve Passed Difficulties of Sanctions
2- Trump Still Has Highest Chance of Winning 2020 Elections
Javan:
1- Unprecedented Disappointment of Allies with US
* After UAE, Saudis, Syrian Kurds, Now Israel Disappointed with US Loyalty
2- Iran Leader Urges Removal of Barriers for Young Inventors
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Widespread Opposition to Turkey’s Possible Military Invasion of Northern Syria
2- Iran Unveils Nine New Medicines
3- Yemeni Army’s Crushing Response to Saudi Aggressors in Assir and Najran
Kayhan:
1- Iranian Talent, Revolutionary Work Can End Economic Woes: Leader
2- US Traps Turkey in Syria after Trapping Saudi in Yemen
Mardom Salari:
1- FM Zarif Outlines Tehran’s Condition for Talks with Saudis
2- No Red Line in Preserving People’s Health
3- Turkey Attacks Heart of Syrian Kurds with Trump’s Green Light
Shargh:
1- Intelligence Rise against US President
2- Point of Trump’s Support for Trump in Ukrainegate