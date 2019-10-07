A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, October 7, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Hong Kong Gripped by Protest and Chaos These Days
2- NY Times: Bin Salman Asks Pakistan, Iraq to Mediate between Tehran, Riyadh
3- Iran to Take Next Steps If Other Side Fails to Fulfill Commitments: Nuclear Chief
Afkar:
1- IRGC Chief: Enemy Retreating
2- Iran to Have $20-Billion Trade with Iraq in Two Years’ Time
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Bin Salman Disappointed with Trump’s Support
* Riyadh Moving towards Tehran Silently
Ebtekar:
1- Zarif: Europe Cannot Leave JCPOA
Etemad:
1- Oil Minister: I Have No Problem with Sitting for Talks with Saudi Counterpart
2- Lawmakers Decide Not to Pressure Zarif by Putting Their Questions to Vote
3- Washington Had Nothing for a Deal
* End of US-North Korea Talks in Sweden with No Result
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: Use of Elites to Reduce Costs of Governing Iran
2- Zarif: It’s Our Priority to Protect Rights of Iranian Expatriates
Javan:
1- Raisi Resolved to Clean Judiciary from Inside
2- Trump Seeking to Take His Men to Quagmire of Impeachment
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- End of Anti-Iran Coalition
2- Zarif: Ties with Neighbours Top Foreign Policy Priority of Iran
Kayhan:
1- How Iran Turned US’ Maximum Pressure into Maximum Defeat for US?
* US Media Talk about Failure of US Strategy against Iran
Sazandegi:
1- Saudi Looking for Mediation
2- Iran Parliament to Probe into HIV Epidemic in Iranian Village
Setareh Sobh:
1- Sanction Preventing Iran’s Development: FM
Tejarat:
1- Pompeo on Verge of Being Expelled from White House
* Aftershocks of Ukrainegate