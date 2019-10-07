A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 7

Abrar:

1- Hong Kong Gripped by Protest and Chaos These Days

2- NY Times: Bin Salman Asks Pakistan, Iraq to Mediate between Tehran, Riyadh

3- Iran to Take Next Steps If Other Side Fails to Fulfill Commitments: Nuclear Chief

Afkar:

1- IRGC Chief: Enemy Retreating

2- Iran to Have $20-Billion Trade with Iraq in Two Years’ Time

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Bin Salman Disappointed with Trump’s Support

* Riyadh Moving towards Tehran Silently

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif: Europe Cannot Leave JCPOA

Etemad:

1- Oil Minister: I Have No Problem with Sitting for Talks with Saudi Counterpart

2- Lawmakers Decide Not to Pressure Zarif by Putting Their Questions to Vote

3- Washington Had Nothing for a Deal

* End of US-North Korea Talks in Sweden with No Result

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: Use of Elites to Reduce Costs of Governing Iran

2- Zarif: It’s Our Priority to Protect Rights of Iranian Expatriates

Javan:

1- Raisi Resolved to Clean Judiciary from Inside

2- Trump Seeking to Take His Men to Quagmire of Impeachment

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- End of Anti-Iran Coalition

2- Zarif: Ties with Neighbours Top Foreign Policy Priority of Iran

Kayhan:

1- How Iran Turned US’ Maximum Pressure into Maximum Defeat for US?

* US Media Talk about Failure of US Strategy against Iran

Sazandegi:

1- Saudi Looking for Mediation

2- Iran Parliament to Probe into HIV Epidemic in Iranian Village

Setareh Sobh:

1- Sanction Preventing Iran’s Development: FM

Tejarat:

1- Pompeo on Verge of Being Expelled from White House

* Aftershocks of Ukrainegate