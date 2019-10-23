A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 23

Abrar:

1- If Iran Does Something, They’ll Be Hit Like They’ve Never Been Hit Before: Trump

2- Erdogan: Iran’s Anomalous Voices Bother Me

3- Pompeo: Trump ‘fully prepared’ to take military action against Turkey if needed

4- If Kurds Go, Operation Stops: Turkey’s Presidential Spokesman

Arman-e Melli:

1- Iran’s Judo Banned Permanently

2- Turn Off Voice of Peace Critics: Erdogan Asks Rouhani

3- Expediency Council Must Pass FATF Bills ASAP: VP

Ebtekar:

1- We Ready for Bilateral or Multilateral Dialogue with Saudi Arabia: Foreign Ministry Spokesman

2- End of Netanyahu

• Benjamin Netanyahu Leaves Cabinet Formation to Zionist Chief

Javan:

1- Erdogan Rhetoric Similar to Trump

• The Turkish President Uses Same Words Donald Trump Used in Letter against Him

• Erdogan Calls on Iranian President to Silence Voices inside Iran against Turkish Operations

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Erdogan Returns from Russia Empty-handed

• China, Russia Call for End of Turkish Military Operations in Syria

2- Trump: Saudis Have Nothing but Money

Kayhan:

1- Saudis Have Nothing but Money: Trump

• Washington Once Again Humiliates Saudis

2- Lebanese Demonstrators Set Fire to Israeli Flag Again

3- Newsweek: Trump’s Care about Iranians Means Depriving Them of Food, Medicine

4- Kim Jong-un is Gentleman; Obama Called Him 11 Times But He Didn’t Answer: Trump

Mardomsalari:

1- FATF Bills Must be Approved as Soon as Possible: VP Jahangiri

2- We Are Ready for Mutual or Multilateral Talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran Spokesman

3- Countdown for Trump’s Impeachment

• US President Getting Ready to Face with Congressmen

Setareh Sobh:

1- FATF Approved by Leader, Three Branches: Iran VP in Meeting with Clergymen

Shargh:

1- US Fear of JCPOA in 2020

• Pompeo, Hook Warn against End of Iran’s Weapons Embargo