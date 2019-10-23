A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 23

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and picked headlines from nine of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- If Iran Does Something, They’ll Be Hit Like They’ve Never Been Hit Before: Trump
2- Erdogan: Iran’s Anomalous Voices Bother Me
3- Pompeo: Trump ‘fully prepared’ to take military action against Turkey if needed
4- If Kurds Go, Operation Stops: Turkey’s Presidential Spokesman
Arman-e Melli:
1- Iran’s Judo Banned Permanently
2- Turn Off Voice of Peace Critics: Erdogan Asks Rouhani
3- Expediency Council Must Pass FATF Bills ASAP: VP
Ebtekar:
1- We Ready for Bilateral or Multilateral Dialogue with Saudi Arabia: Foreign Ministry Spokesman
2- End of Netanyahu
• Benjamin Netanyahu Leaves Cabinet Formation to Zionist Chief
Javan:
1- Erdogan Rhetoric Similar to Trump
• The Turkish President Uses Same Words Donald Trump Used in Letter against Him
• Erdogan Calls on Iranian President to Silence Voices inside Iran against Turkish Operations
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Erdogan Returns from Russia Empty-handed
• China, Russia Call for End of Turkish Military Operations in Syria
2- Trump: Saudis Have Nothing but Money
Kayhan:
1- Saudis Have Nothing but Money: Trump
• Washington Once Again Humiliates Saudis
2- Lebanese Demonstrators Set Fire to Israeli Flag Again
3- Newsweek: Trump’s Care about Iranians Means Depriving Them of Food, Medicine
4- Kim Jong-un is Gentleman; Obama Called Him 11 Times But He Didn’t Answer: Trump
Mardomsalari:
1- FATF Bills Must be Approved as Soon as Possible: VP Jahangiri
2- We Are Ready for Mutual or Multilateral Talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran Spokesman
3- Countdown for Trump’s Impeachment
• US President Getting Ready to Face with Congressmen
Setareh Sobh:
1- FATF Approved by Leader, Three Branches: Iran VP in Meeting with Clergymen
Shargh:
1- US Fear of JCPOA in 2020
• Pompeo, Hook Warn against End of Iran’s Weapons Embargo