A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 22

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, October 22, 2020, and picked headlines from 7 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- When a Newspaper Risks Its Reputation
* USA Today Officially Asks Readers Not to Vote for Trump
2- US Dollar Rate to Keep Decreasing Until US Election: Analyst
3- Water Shortage in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Impact of Chinese Economy on Iran’s Growth in 2021
* How Much IMF’s Prediction Can Be Realized?
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Zarif: Regional Countries Must Choose between Tension and Peace
2- Chomsky: Killing Gen. Soleimani Shows US Rogue Regime
3- Iran Uses Homegrown Systems in Joint Air Defence Drills
Iran Newspaper:
1- World after November 3: Experts Discuss What Happens after US Elections
2- Healthcare Specialists Warn about Vacations in Coming Holidays
Javan Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader: Muslim Nations Won’t Tolerate Humiliation of Compromise with Zionism
2- JCPOA Won’t Be Revived Even with Biden
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Market Gives Positive Response to Parliament’s Cooperation with Economic Ministers
2- 2m Hungry Children Are Dying
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Abdullah to Shargh: Return to Islamic Emirate Is for 20 Years Ago
2- How Biden’s Presidency Will Change China-US Ties?