A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 22

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, October 22, 2020, and picked headlines from 7 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- When a Newspaper Risks Its Reputation

* USA Today Officially Asks Readers Not to Vote for Trump

2- US Dollar Rate to Keep Decreasing Until US Election: Analyst

3- Water Shortage in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Impact of Chinese Economy on Iran’s Growth in 2021

* How Much IMF’s Prediction Can Be Realized?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Regional Countries Must Choose between Tension and Peace

2- Chomsky: Killing Gen. Soleimani Shows US Rogue Regime

3- Iran Uses Homegrown Systems in Joint Air Defence Drills

Iran Newspaper:

1- World after November 3: Experts Discuss What Happens after US Elections

2- Healthcare Specialists Warn about Vacations in Coming Holidays

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Muslim Nations Won’t Tolerate Humiliation of Compromise with Zionism

2- JCPOA Won’t Be Revived Even with Biden

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Market Gives Positive Response to Parliament’s Cooperation with Economic Ministers

2- 2m Hungry Children Are Dying

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Abdullah to Shargh: Return to Islamic Emirate Is for 20 Years Ago

2- How Biden’s Presidency Will Change China-US Ties?