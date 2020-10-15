A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, October 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Biden Accuses Iran, Turkey of Interfering in Karabakh Conflict

2- Baku to Take Pre-emptive Measure against Armenia Missile Attacks

3- Bulgaria to Build New Nuclear Reactor Using American Technology

4- US Condemns Membership of Russia, China in UN Human Rights Council

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Has ISIS Returned to Region?

2- Post-Zangeneh Era, Big Challenge for Iran’s Oil Industry

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Promises UN’s Arms Embargo on Iran Will Be Lifted

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- End of UN’s 10-Year Arms Embargo on Iran Will End Sunday: Rouhani

2- Playing with Fake News of Clinton’s Emails: Pretexts Used by Trump to Win Nov. Votes

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Fear and Loathing of Donald Trump in the EU

2- Saudi Arabia Loses Its Seat in UN Human Rights Council

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- New York Times: Trump’s Sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19 Pandemic Cruel

2- American Forces Start Withdrawal from Afghan Base

3- Rouhani: Cruel Arms Embargo to Be Lifted Sunday

Iran Newspaper:

1- You Must Make Peace When It’s Time for It: Rouhani

2- Saudi Fails to Win UN Rights Council Membership

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Top Banker: We’ll Use Our $5 Billion Worth of Assets in Iraq

2- Military Operation to Liberate Karabakh Will Continue: Azeri President

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Rai al-Youm: US Sanctions Failed to Stop Iran

2- 7,000 People Contract Coronavirus in Europe in 7 Days

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: 10 Years of Arms Embargo to End Sunday

2- Iran Hopes to Use Its $5 Billion Assets Frozen in Iraq

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Should Go to War at Right Time and Make Peace at Right Time; Fighting in Time of Peace Is Wrong

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Economic Situation to Get Better in Coming Months: Rouhani

2- Zarif, Japanese Counterpart Hold Phone Talks

3- US against US: Biden a Nightmare for Saudi, Bin Salman