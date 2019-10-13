IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, October 13, 2019, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Iran Ready to Hold Talks with Saudi with or without Mediator
2- Erdogan: Northern Syria Operation Won’t Stop
3- Saudi Arabia’s First Reaction to Iran Oil Tanker Incident: We Wanted to Help
4- Zarif: Iran Religiously, Strategically Opposed to Nuke
5- US Legislators Trying to Impose Sanctions on Turkey over Offensive against Kurds
Arman-e Melli:
1- Humanitarian Disaster in Eastern Euphrates: Turkish Attack Leaves 100,000 People Displaced
2- US Submarine Possibly behind Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker
Ebtekar:
1- Efforts for Thaw in Iran-Saudi Relations: A Review of Imran Khan’s Trip to Iran
2- Banditry in Int’l Waters Not to Remain Unanswered: Shamkhani
3- Security Won’t Be Achieved by Attacking Syria: Zarif
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Mediation between Iran, Saudi Arabia: Imran Khan in Tehran
2- US Transfers 80 ISIS Commanders from Syria to Iraq
3- Turkish Invasion Displaces 200,000 People in Syria
Javan:
1- Erdogan’s Peace Spring Gives New Life to ISIS
2- Iran Ready to Mediate between Turkey, Syria, Kurds
Setareh Sobh:
1- Russia Turns to Saudi Arabia, UAE: Turkey and Iran Must Leave Syria
2- Turkish Attack on US Barracks: Latest Syria Development
Kayhan:
1- Attacking Syria No Solution to Turkey’s Concerns
2- Iran’s Forex Reserves Increased: CBI
Mardom Salari:
1- Russia President Urges Iran’s Direct Talks with UAE, Saudi
2- One on One Clashes in Ras al-Ain: Increased Violence on Fourth Day of Turkish Invasion