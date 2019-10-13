Abrar:

1- Iran Ready to Hold Talks with Saudi with or without Mediator

2- Erdogan: Northern Syria Operation Won’t Stop

3- Saudi Arabia’s First Reaction to Iran Oil Tanker Incident: We Wanted to Help

4- Zarif: Iran Religiously, Strategically Opposed to Nuke

5- US Legislators Trying to Impose Sanctions on Turkey over Offensive against Kurds

Arman-e Melli:

1- Humanitarian Disaster in Eastern Euphrates: Turkish Attack Leaves 100,000 People Displaced

2- US Submarine Possibly behind Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker

Ebtekar:

1- Efforts for Thaw in Iran-Saudi Relations: A Review of Imran Khan’s Trip to Iran

2- Banditry in Int’l Waters Not to Remain Unanswered: Shamkhani

3- Security Won’t Be Achieved by Attacking Syria: Zarif

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Mediation between Iran, Saudi Arabia: Imran Khan in Tehran

2- US Transfers 80 ISIS Commanders from Syria to Iraq

3- Turkish Invasion Displaces 200,000 People in Syria

Javan:

1- Erdogan’s Peace Spring Gives New Life to ISIS

2- Iran Ready to Mediate between Turkey, Syria, Kurds

Setareh Sobh:

1- Russia Turns to Saudi Arabia, UAE: Turkey and Iran Must Leave Syria

2- Turkish Attack on US Barracks: Latest Syria Development

Kayhan:

1- Attacking Syria No Solution to Turkey’s Concerns

2- Iran’s Forex Reserves Increased: CBI

Mardom Salari:

1- Russia President Urges Iran’s Direct Talks with UAE, Saudi

2- One on One Clashes in Ras al-Ain: Increased Violence on Fourth Day of Turkish Invasion