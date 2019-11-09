IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, November 9, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- US, EU Making Fuss against Iran at IAEA
2- IAEA Confirms Transfer of UF6 to Fordow Facility
3- Iranian Spokesman: We’ll Reach 4.2-Percent Enrichment Saturday
Afkar:
1- Araqchi: Iran’s Interests in JCPOA Must Be Met
2- Shamkhani: Legal Rights, Interests of Iranian People Not Negotiable
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Has Iran Become Resistant to Earthquake?
* East Azarbaijan Jolted for Over 50 Times, but Only Six Died
Ebtekar:
1- Autumn Quake in Tark Town
2- Iran’s Last Ultimatum to Europe for Saving JCPOA?
3- Rouhani’s Chief of Staff: Scrapping JCPOA Not Iran’s Plan
Etemad:
1- Ali Vaez: JCPOA’s Collapse Very Likely Now
2- Iran Shaking from North to North-West
Ettela’at:
1- Judiciary Chief: We Defend Our Legitimate Freedoms
2- UN Human Rights Council Praises Iran’s Social Measures
Iran:
1- Threat of More Sanctions with Failure to Join FATF
2- IAEA Inspector’s Suspicious Bag in Natanz
Javan:
1- Iran Deports Woman IAEA Inspector over Suspicious Material Pollution
2- Iran’s Fourth Step in Fordow
3- IRGC Chief: Iranian Nation Foiled Enemy’s Psy-War
4- Army Air Defence Chief: Intrusive Drone Shot Down by Army
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Six Killed, 550 Wounded in East Azarbaijan Quake
2- Ayatollah Sistani: No Delay in Implementation of Reforms
Kayhan:
1- Has Iran’s Trade Information Been Given to Europe?
2- Former FATF Chief’s Mission in Lebanon: Cutting Iran’s Ties with Hezbollah
Mardom Salari:
1- Cessation of JCPOA Commitments in Fordow
2- Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities and Mirage of Trump
* Foreign Affairs: US’ Mideast Policy a Failed One
Sazandegi:
1- Ali Larijani Won’t Be Nominated for Parliamentary Votes in Qom
Shargh:
1- Expediency Council Member: Joining FATF Has Nothing to Do with Helping Resistance Movement
2- Rouhani: We’ll Return to JCPOA If You Return to Fulfilling Commitments