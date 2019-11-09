Abrar:

1- US, EU Making Fuss against Iran at IAEA

2- IAEA Confirms Transfer of UF6 to Fordow Facility

3- Iranian Spokesman: We’ll Reach 4.2-Percent Enrichment Saturday

Afkar:

1- Araqchi: Iran’s Interests in JCPOA Must Be Met

2- Shamkhani: Legal Rights, Interests of Iranian People Not Negotiable

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Has Iran Become Resistant to Earthquake?

* East Azarbaijan Jolted for Over 50 Times, but Only Six Died

Ebtekar:

1- Autumn Quake in Tark Town

2- Iran’s Last Ultimatum to Europe for Saving JCPOA?

3- Rouhani’s Chief of Staff: Scrapping JCPOA Not Iran’s Plan

Etemad:

1- Ali Vaez: JCPOA’s Collapse Very Likely Now

2- Iran Shaking from North to North-West

Ettela’at:

1- Judiciary Chief: We Defend Our Legitimate Freedoms

2- UN Human Rights Council Praises Iran’s Social Measures

Iran:

1- Threat of More Sanctions with Failure to Join FATF

2- IAEA Inspector’s Suspicious Bag in Natanz

Javan:

1- Iran Deports Woman IAEA Inspector over Suspicious Material Pollution

2- Iran’s Fourth Step in Fordow

3- IRGC Chief: Iranian Nation Foiled Enemy’s Psy-War

4- Army Air Defence Chief: Intrusive Drone Shot Down by Army

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Six Killed, 550 Wounded in East Azarbaijan Quake

2- Ayatollah Sistani: No Delay in Implementation of Reforms

Kayhan:

1- Has Iran’s Trade Information Been Given to Europe?

2- Former FATF Chief’s Mission in Lebanon: Cutting Iran’s Ties with Hezbollah

Mardom Salari:

1- Cessation of JCPOA Commitments in Fordow

2- Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities and Mirage of Trump

* Foreign Affairs: US’ Mideast Policy a Failed One

Sazandegi:

1- Ali Larijani Won’t Be Nominated for Parliamentary Votes in Qom

Shargh:

1- Expediency Council Member: Joining FATF Has Nothing to Do with Helping Resistance Movement

2- Rouhani: We’ll Return to JCPOA If You Return to Fulfilling Commitments