A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 4

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, November 4, 2019, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Iran Leader: Talks with US Has No Result, as They Won’t Give Us Any Concessions
2- Erdogan-Trump Meeting May Be Cancelled over Invitation for Kurdish Commander
3- UK Envoy Warns about Iran’s Next Steps to Reduce JCPOA Commitments
Arman-e Melli:
1- Talks with US Futile: Iran Leader
2- Endless Controversies against Iranian Foreign Ministry
* Zarif Summoned to Parliament for 8th Time in 3 Months
Ebtekar:
1- Zarif: Six UNSC Resolutions against Iran Works of Some of Our Friends [Ahmadinejad]
2- Parliament Speaker: US Officials Should Think of Something for Trump’s Mouth
3- Johnson in Crisis: UK PM Urges Fans to Prevent Victory of Corbyn
Javan:
1- Leader: Don’t Count on Macron’s Words, He’s Either Naive or US Accomplice
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- US Hostility towards Iranian Nation from 1953 Up to Now: Iran Leader
2- Iraq Protests in New Phase of Civil Disobedience and Strikes
Kayhan:
1- UAE Intelligence Cell Disbanded in Iraq; They Used to Distribute Money among Protesters
2- Had Officials Acted Naively and Negotiated with US, Roads Would Be Opened for US to Exert More Pressure: Leader
Mardom Salari:
1- Saudi, Bahrain Smile at Rouhani’s Letter: Kuwaiti Paper
2- Calls for Changing Iraq Ruling System from Parliamentary to Presidential
* Protesters Close Streets
Resalat:
1- Johnson in Deadlock: UK Nationalists Boycott Elections
2- Government Must Listen to Leader’s Recommendations on Fourth Phase of Reducing Commitments
Setareh Sobh:
1- US Expectations Have No End: Leader
2- Zarif’s Clash with Critics in Parliament Floor
3- Baghdad’s Streets Closed in 10th Day of Iraq Protests