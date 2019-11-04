A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 4

Abrar:

1- Iran Leader: Talks with US Has No Result, as They Won’t Give Us Any Concessions

2- Erdogan-Trump Meeting May Be Cancelled over Invitation for Kurdish Commander

3- UK Envoy Warns about Iran’s Next Steps to Reduce JCPOA Commitments

Arman-e Melli:

1- Talks with US Futile: Iran Leader

2- Endless Controversies against Iranian Foreign Ministry

* Zarif Summoned to Parliament for 8th Time in 3 Months

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif: Six UNSC Resolutions against Iran Works of Some of Our Friends [Ahmadinejad]

2- Parliament Speaker: US Officials Should Think of Something for Trump’s Mouth

3- Johnson in Crisis: UK PM Urges Fans to Prevent Victory of Corbyn

Javan:

1- Leader: Don’t Count on Macron’s Words, He’s Either Naive or US Accomplice

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Hostility towards Iranian Nation from 1953 Up to Now: Iran Leader

2- Iraq Protests in New Phase of Civil Disobedience and Strikes

Kayhan:

1- UAE Intelligence Cell Disbanded in Iraq; They Used to Distribute Money among Protesters

2- Had Officials Acted Naively and Negotiated with US, Roads Would Be Opened for US to Exert More Pressure: Leader

Mardom Salari:

1- Saudi, Bahrain Smile at Rouhani’s Letter: Kuwaiti Paper

2- Calls for Changing Iraq Ruling System from Parliamentary to Presidential

* Protesters Close Streets

Resalat:

1- Johnson in Deadlock: UK Nationalists Boycott Elections

2- Government Must Listen to Leader’s Recommendations on Fourth Phase of Reducing Commitments

Setareh Sobh:

1- US Expectations Have No End: Leader

2- Zarif’s Clash with Critics in Parliament Floor

3- Baghdad’s Streets Closed in 10th Day of Iraq Protests